Inside PICS: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashii Khanna at Dil Raju's son's birthday party

Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara, Raashi Khanna, Megastar Chiranjeevi many others attended the grand party of producer Dil Raju's son.

Written by Khushboo Ratda Updated on Jun 30, 2023
Kamlesh Nand
Inside PICS: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashii Khanna at Dil Raju's son's birthday party (PC: Kamlesh Nand )

Who's who of the film industry attended Tollywood producer, Dil Raju's son Anvy Reddy's first birthday party on June 29. Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara, Raashi Khanna, Megastar Chiranjeevi, director Vamshi Paidipally, Venkatesh Daggubati and many others were clicked arriving at the grand party yesterday.

According to reports, around 650 guests graced Dil Raju's son's birthday party. Mahesh Babu and Raashii Khanna were seen bonding as they arrived at the party. Sitara shared some heartwarming moments with Raashii and the pictures look oh-so-beautiful. Also seen were actor Venkatesh Daggubati, director Trivikram, Boyapati Srenu, Gopichand and many others.

About Dil Raju

Dil Raju tied the knot with Tejaswini in a low-key ceremony in 2020. He welcomed their first child, a baby boy last year. This is the second time Raju embraced fatherhood. The producer has a daughter from his first marriage. Dil Raju was earlier married to Anitha who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest.

One of the biggest Tollywood producers, Dil Raju has an interesting lineup of films including Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer. He is set to collaborate with Prabhas, Sukumar and Prashanth Neel soon. However, there is no official word regarding the same. For the next 4 years, he has big projects to be backed by his production company.

