Inside PICS: Mani Ratnam, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vishal and others attend Sundar C's birthday bash

Khushbu Sundar proved to be the perfect birthday party host for her husband and director Sundar C on January 21. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share a glimpse of the star-studded bash. To celebrate the filmmaker's 57th birthday, celebrities including Mani Ratnam, Yogi Babu, Vishal, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and many others gathered.

At first, Khushbu dropped photos of her husband with the PS-1 filmmaker, Vishal and several others. She further wrote, "When we celebrate the good things in life with our loved and dear ones!"

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, Vadivelu, Soori, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Mohan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ravikumar, Brinda Gopal, Meena, Poornima, Sneha, RJ Balaji, and Prasanna were among the attendees at the birthday bash as well.

Take a look at the inside pictures from the party below:

Sundar C is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Madha Gaja Raja. On the occasion of the director's birthday, the lead actor of the movie, Vishal, took to his Instagram handle to thank him for everything.

"I take this opportunity to wish you not as an actor but as your family member first and then as an actor. Thank you for giving me a super success and I always believe in you when it comes to positivity and working in a positive atmosphere. You’ve always been my medicine, more than my doctors prescribed to stay happy and to lead a happy life come what may," Vishal wrote.

Take a look at his post below:

Initially scheduled for release during Pongal in 2013, the movie faced an unexpected 12-year delay before finally hitting theaters in 2025.

Now that it's been released, Madha Gaja Raja is performing well at the box office. This action comedy follows the reunion of childhood friends, whose celebration is abruptly disrupted by an unforeseen event.

The film also features Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others in prominent roles.

