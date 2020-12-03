Inside Pics: Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV host party for friends & family ahead of their wedding in Udaipur

While Allu Arjun is away for Pushpa shoot, his wife Sneha was seen at Niharika's pre-wedding celebrations.

Actress and Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9 in Udaipur. The couple got engaged on August 13 during the lockdown in Hyderabad and is getting married in a next few days. Meanwhile, ahead of their wedding, the bride-to-be hosted a small party for her friends with her fiance Chaitanya. Many close friends and family members graced the party. While Allu Arjun is away for Pushpa shoot, his wife Sneha was seen at the celebrations. Siblings Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others were also a part of pre-wedding celebrations of Niharika and Chaitanya JV.

One can see in the photos, the bride-to-be looking gorgeous in a floral print dress while her fiance opted for a red sweatshirt and denim. Niharika also posted an adorable selfie with Chaitanya and captioned, "Can we start the countdown already? 7 days to go!" A wedding invite of the couple has already surfaced on social media. To unversed, Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor K Nagababu and niece of actors Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Niharika is known for her roles in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

Chaitanya, on the other hand is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. He works as a Business Strategist at an MNC.

