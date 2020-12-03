  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Inside Pics: Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV host party for friends & family ahead of their wedding in Udaipur

While Allu Arjun is away for Pushpa shoot, his wife Sneha was seen at Niharika's pre-wedding celebrations.
5909 reads Mumbai
Niharika Konidela,South,Chaitanya JVInside Pics: Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV host party for friends & family ahead of their wedding in Udaipur
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress and Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9 in Udaipur. The couple got engaged on August 13 during the lockdown in Hyderabad and is getting married in a next few days. Meanwhile, ahead of their wedding, the bride-to-be hosted a small party for her friends with her fiance Chaitanya. Many close friends and family members graced the party. While Allu Arjun is away for Pushpa shoot, his wife Sneha was seen at the celebrations. Siblings Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others were also a part of pre-wedding celebrations of Niharika and Chaitanya JV. 

One can see in the photos, the bride-to-be looking gorgeous in a floral print dress while her fiance opted for a red sweatshirt and denim. Niharika also posted an adorable selfie with Chaitanya and captioned, "Can we start the countdown already? 7 days to go!" A wedding invite of the couple has already surfaced on social media. To unversed, Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor K Nagababu and niece of actors Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. 

Take a look at the latest photos below:


Niharika is known for her roles in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy". 

Chaitanya, on the other hand is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. He works as a Business Strategist at an MNC. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
PHOTOS: Niharika Konidela spotted with beau Chaitanya JV post their gym session
Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV get engaged; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan & more attend ceremony
Niharika Konidela to marry Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur on December 9, Wedding invite LEAKED
Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda to tie the knot in December?
Naga Babu and his daughter Niharika Konidela share heartwarming moments on the show Bapu Bommaki Pellanta
Rana Daggubati sends hearty wishes to Niharika Konidela as she shares a beautiful photo from her engagement