Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kavya Maran tied the knot on November 11, 2026. As the couple exchanged vows in a destination wedding in Greece, the composer shared some special moments from the occasion, celebrating their union.

Inside Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s Wedding

Taking to his social media handle, Anirudh Ravichander shared a few snapshots from his wedding day. The pictures featured the composer embracing Kavya Maran, with both sporting radiant smiles. They also offered glimpses of their families coming together to celebrate the couple's union.

See the pictures here:

One of the pictures featured Rajinikanth and his family as Anirudh and Kavya walked down the aisle. Another snapshot showed the musician singing for his wife onstage, making for a heartwarming moment.

Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran recently tied the knot in a self-respect marriage ceremony, opting for a simple celebration instead of traditional wedding rituals. The couple exchanged pendants as part of the ceremony.

For those unfamiliar with Kavya Maran , she is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is widely known for her candid appearances at IPL matches, which frequently go viral on social media.

According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya exchanged rings on November 10, before tying the knot the following day. Following their intimate wedding ceremony, the newlyweds are set to host a reception at a luxurious hotel on November 21, 2026.

The upcoming celebration is expected to be a star-studded affair, with Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Ajith Kumar, and several other celebrities expected to attend.

Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently composed the music for Jailer 2 , directed by Nelson. The sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is also features cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, the composer has several projects in his lineup, including Rajinikanth's Dharman, Dare Devil, Indian 3, Sandiyar, Allu Arjun's AA23 and STR's Arasan.

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