Inside pics of Ram Charan and Upasana's baby shower party with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza and others

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana hosted a baby shower party at their house in Hyderabad. As the couple are all set to welcome their newborn very soon, they celebrated with their close friends and friends. A few inside pics from the party have surfaced and show Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, and others having fun with parents-to-be.

A few inside pics from Ram Charan and Upasana's baby shower party have surfaced on social media. The parents-to-be looked super excited for their newborn. While Upasana flaunted her baby bump in a pink dress, Charan wore a black formal look. The RRR actor also bonded with Allu Arjun and fans are loving the cousins together.

The mother-to-be Upasana also posed for selfies with her girlfriends including Sania Mirza and others. The pics and videos from inside their baby shower are going viral on social media.



Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy celebrations

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a pic with Ram Charan's wife Upasana, who is expecting a baby very soon. The actor sent love and best wishes as he wrote, Upsi "RC Life. So happy for my sweetest Upsi." On Friday, Upasana hosted a party to celebrate with her girlfriends at her house in Hyderabad. The party was attended by Shilpa Reddy, Ram Charan's sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja Kalyan and etc. In March, they enjoyed a baby moon in the US, followed by a grand baby shower in Dubai, and a vacay in the Maldives. The couple is in no mood to stop the celebrations of their baby.

Charan and Upasana are among the most sought-after couples in the South film industry. The couple is all set to enter an exciting phase of their life and that is parenthood. After 10 years of marriage, the couple is pregnant and super excited to welcome their little bundle of joy soon. As Upasana revealed that she is currently in her third trimester and that she is due in July, Ram Charan is expected to take a break from the shoot of his upcoming film RC15.

