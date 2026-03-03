INSIDE PICS of Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Sangeet: Newlyweds magical soiree filled with love and music

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have delighted fans by sharing intimate glimpses from their Sangeet ceremony, offering a heartfelt look at one of the most memorable evenings of their wedding festivities. The couple, who tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, posted a series of photos and videos capturing laughter, romance, and emotional moments from the pre-wedding celebration. The newlyweds reflect a night brimming with warmth, music, and the joy of togetherness.



Vijay Deverakonda’s emotional note about sangeet



Among the photos, one standout frame shows the newlyweds holding hands and smiling effortlessly, embodying the magic of the occasion. Vijay accompanied his post with a deeply personal caption as, “24.02.26. Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people. @falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons i was in it till 4am.”

Rashmika Mandanna reflects on the night

Rashmika also penned an emotional message, expressing how special the evening was for both of them. She wrote, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other... to family wanting to surprise us..to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!”

After their intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, the couple is now gearing up to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. With their Sangeet memories already melting hearts online, anticipation is high for yet another star-studded celebration.

