Inside PICS: Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander join Vettaiyan team for film's grand success celebration

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil is running successfully in theaters. The movie hit the big screens on October 10, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan has already joined the Rs 200 crore club due to its worldwide collection. To celebrate the film's success, Thailavar, along with composer Anirudh Ravichander, joined the team for a memorable get-together.

Several photos from the film's success celebration are surfacing on social media platforms. In the pictures, Vettaiyan's core team can be seen posing with Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander in all smiles. As a mark of respect, they also gave bouquets to Thalaivar and the music composer to share their happiness.

During a recent interview with Rednool, Anirudh Ravichander mentioned that Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is a movie that will leave an impact in society. He stated, "All of us are now liking films that are strong in content, right? I believe Vettaiyan will create a huge impact as a film."

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, tells the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer stationed in Kanyakumari and living with his wife and nephew. The man is recognized as an encounter specialist and is dreaded by many criminals, giving him the nickname Vettaiyan, which means "The Hunter."

The IPS officer meets a girl named Saranya, who works as a school teacher and advocates for her pupils' rights and education. Amitabh Bachchan plays Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev, who stands for human rights and argues that not all crimes should result in encounters.

However, things take a drastic turn, causing Athiyan to take matters into his own hands, including relocating to Chennai. This sets the stage for the rest of the investigation as well as a clash of philosophies between dealing with criminals and upholding human rights.

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan has a promising star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil and others.

