Inside PICS from Rakul Preet’s intimate birthday bash: Family & friends raise a toast

Rakul Preet has carved a niche for herself in the showbiz world. The actress who started her career with the South film industry is now an inevitable part of Bollywood too. Right from making her debut with the Kannada movie Gilli to starring in top Hindi movies including De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson, Doctor G, the diva has showcased her acting prowess every single time. The actress who stays in Mumbai is often clicked by the paparazzi. Today, on October 10, the paps spotted the Yaariyan star outside an upscale restaurant in the city. Interestingly, today is Rakul’s birthday as well. The actress was seen donning a funky crop top and baggy denim. She kept her hair loose for the evening.

The actress’ Instagram stories are filled with pictures and videos from her birthday bash. Rakul’s friends and family joined the star on her special day. Rakul’s close ones including Neerajaa Kona, well-known yoga trainer Anushka, Sameer Maredia and others were seen singing the birthday song for the talented actress. The birthday girl was presented with several gifts and cakes by her friends. Before celebrating with them, Rakul was surprised by her Thank God co-star Sidharth Malhotra. “Bdayy on set!!,” the De De Pyaar De actress wrote as she shared a picture with him and the team.

Take a look:

On the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Attack opposite John Abraham.