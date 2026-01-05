Inside Pics: Ram Charan, mom-to-be Upasana enjoy Biryani at their home, cooked by famous Japanese chef

In a heartwarming cross-cultural moment, Tokyo’s celebrated Chef Takamasa Osawa recently brought his mastery of the Indian classic Biryani to the home of Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela. The Michelin Bib Gourmand chef, who has gained global fame for his dedication to the dish, shared a glimpse into the private gathering at Ram’s Jubilee Hills residence. Reflecting on the opportunity, Osawa wrote on Instagram, “Today I cooked biryani in a private home. Grateful for the trust. This city keeps teaching me what biryani is.”



The visit was more than just a meal; it was an experience. Osawa shared photos of the home's serene surroundings, including exotic birds, Koi fish, and the family’s pet dog, Rhyme, which he described as a ‘quiet welcome’. After prepping in the kitchen, the chef moved outdoors to cook in the traditional style. One particularly sweet photo captured a pregnant Upasana, Ram, and his mother, Surekha, waiting expectantly as the meal was served. As the chef lifted the lid to reveal the fragrant rice, Ram couldn't hide his delight. The actor even capped off the evening with a hug for Osawa, who called it, “A day I won’t forget.”

Osawa’s journey with biryani is a true labor of love. After a life-changing trip to Tamil Nadu, he spent 15 years traveling across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to perfect his craft. He now runs a popular 10-seater restaurant in Tokyo dedicated solely to the dish. For the Konidela family, the special meal comes at a joyous time; while Ram is busy filming Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor following his 2025 hit Game Changer, Upasana is currently pregnant with twins, adding two more to the family that welcomed daughter Klin Kaara in 2023.

