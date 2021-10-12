Inside PICS: Shruti Haasan celebrates her 'Akka' Akshara's birthday with Kamal Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan is one of the most versatile and unique actresses who can sing as well as act. The actress has many hit songs and acting performances to her credit. Shruti is a full of life personality and doesn't shy away to flaunt love for the people she love. Today , Shruti's sister Akshara Haasan is celebrating her birthday and she rang in presence of her most loved ones at midnight. The Vakeel Saab shared some pics from their intimate birthday bash and they are all things love.

From Akshara cutting cake to a perfect family pic, Shruti's Instagram stories were all filled from the birthday bash. Sharing a goofy family picture with birthday girl Akshara and father Kamal Haasan, Shruti wrote, "Happy birthday @aksharaa.haasan … you are you are and you are my darling I’m so excited for all that you have in store for us and I’m so glad I get to be your Akka."

Shruti Haasan also shared a selfies with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika from the birthday bash. The couple loo absolutely adorable in the pics.

Recently in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti revealed that why she hasn't been public about her relationship with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. “I go through everything that everyone else goes through. You know, we fight, we make up, we talk, we are friends - just like everyone else. I don’t hide it, but I find that when I speak about it, question number 1 - ‘Shaadi kab hai? When are you getting married? Question number 2 - What does your dad think, or what is this person like’, and you’re just like, ‘wow, this was fun till all of this came in’. That's why I don’t talk about it, stated Shruti."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is busy shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Salaar, which is a pan-Indian film directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.