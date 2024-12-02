INSIDE PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala is glowing in red saree during Pelli Kuthuru ritual; here's everything you want to know about the ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to enter wedlock soon on December 4, 2024. Now, the actress has completed her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, appearing absolutely blissful in red.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share the moments from her ritual, posing along with her family. For those who are unaware, let's learn what the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony is and what its significance is.

Check out pictures from Sobhita’s Pelli Kuthuru ceremony

Pelli Kuthuru is a traditional bridal ritual that takes place in various regions of India, particularly South India. The ceremony that happens in the Telugu-speaking community is done as a way to honor the bride before the start of her new journey in married life. The ritual holds deep cultural and traditional significance for the community.

While the details of each Pelli Kuthuru ceremony may differ from region to region, the ritual marks a special moment for brides all around. The start of the same is done with a haldi ceremony, which happened a couple of days ago; the rest of Pelli Kuthuru is done just days before the wedding.

With the bride’s family hosting the ceremony, the function would also be attended by close relatives and friends who offer her their blessings for married life. Additionally, both the bride and groom’s families exchange gifts with one another as well.

A couple of days ago, Sobhita Dhulipala had also unveiled a series of pictures from her Mangalasnanam ceremony. The ritual showed us the actress being adorned with haldi and showered with flowers by her family, marking a joy-filled start to the wedding festivities.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to get married in the coming days of December at the Annapurna Studios. Though initially it was speculated that it might be a destination wedding, later, the families decided the studios as the venue where Akkineni Nageswara Rao had a spiritual significance.

