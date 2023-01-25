INSIDE PICS: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Radhikaa and Varisu team gather for success party

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Varasudu, which hit the theater for Sankranthi/ Pongal, has managed to impress the audiences as a perfect family entertainer. As the film opened with a good response from audiences and has been declared a blockbuster, the makers recently hosted a success party in Hyderabad and the entire cast including Thalapathy Vijay attended. Now, Radhika Sarathkumar shared a few inside pics from the success bash and they are perfect. The pic shows the entire cast of Varisu posing for a perfect frame. She also shared a separate pic with Vijay and his look has totally caught everyone's attention. Yes, ever since Varisu's release, Vijay's new look has set the internet on fire with rumours that it could be for Thalapathy67 with Lokesh Kangaraj.

In the pic shared by Radhika, one can see, Rashmika Mandanna, Srikanth, Sangeetha, Samyuktha Karthik, Shaam, director Vamshi Paidipally, producer Dil Raju, Sarathkumar and others. Sharing the pics, the veteran actress wrote, "VarisuBlockbuster #TamilCinema #friends a fun evening watching the team bond together with so much of laughter." Recently, musician S Thaman took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with the Varisu team, including leading man Thalapathy Vijay, director Vamshi Paidipally, and lyricist Vivek. "WHAT A MOMENT With #Vijay Anna at #Varisu #blockbustervarisu." Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu success party pics here:

Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving enough love from audiences in Tamil and Telugu states. The total box office collection of Varisu at the Indian box office has crossed Rs 145 crores approx. The overseas performance is equally phenomenal. About Thalapathy67 Thalapathy Vijay will soon begin shooting for his next, Thalapathy67 with director Lokesh Kangaraj. The film is also called LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and will reportedly feature many big superstars like Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Menon, Fahadh Fassil and more. However, nothing is officially confirmed as the film is yet to be announced. Recently, Pinkvilla Exclusively reported that Thalapathy 67 is set to get its grand launch, soon. The sources close to Lokesh Kanagaraj's ambitious film confirmed that the makers are planning to release the much-awaited announcement teaser on January 26, Thursday, on the special occasion of Republic day.

ALSO READ: Vijay Antony shares pic from hospital after accident on Pichaikkaran 2 sets; Reveals suffered severe injuries