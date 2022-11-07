INSIDE PICS: Trisha, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Mani Ratnam dazzle at Ponniyin Selvan Success Bash

Director Mani Ratnam's period historic drama, Ponniyin Selvan managed to create new records at the box office and was also extremely appreciated by movie buffs. Recently, the makers arranged a success bash for the drama with Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Mani Ratnam in attendance. A few sneak peeks from the celebration made it to social media. In the photos dropped by Khushbu Sundar, Trisha can be seen looking stunning in a green one-piece, while the filmmaker opted for a simple look in a kurta pajama. Over and above this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look as beautiful as ever in green ethnic wear, and accompanying her, Abhishek Bachchan looked cool in a casual avatar. Many others also graced the success bash for the magnum opus.

Check out the picture below: