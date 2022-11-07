INSIDE PICS: Trisha, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Mani Ratnam dazzle at Ponniyin Selvan Success Bash
Take a look at the inside photos from the star-studded success bash of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.
Director Mani Ratnam's period historic drama, Ponniyin Selvan managed to create new records at the box office and was also extremely appreciated by movie buffs. Recently, the makers arranged a success bash for the drama with Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Mani Ratnam in attendance. A few sneak peeks from the celebration made it to social media. In the photos dropped by Khushbu Sundar, Trisha can be seen looking stunning in a green one-piece, while the filmmaker opted for a simple look in a kurta pajama.
Over and above this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look as beautiful as ever in green ethnic wear, and accompanying her, Abhishek Bachchan looked cool in a casual avatar. Many others also graced the success bash for the magnum opus.
Check out the picture below:
Mani Ratnam on making Ponniyin Selvan
Meanwhile, talking exclusively to Pinkvilla during a recent interview, Mani Ratnam opened up about what was it about Ponniyin Selvan that consumed so much from him. Replying to this, the director said, "It is a classic first of all. It is love by the people. It is probably a bestseller. Till today, in every book festival, it is the one that sells the most, it is something that people have taken to their heart and I have too. So, it was a dream for me to try and do this film, and in a way, it is right that I waited this long because I think today's technology has improved so much that we are able to do this film without too many compromises, and we have the liberty of doing it in two parts, which also makes it a little easier to condense a five-part book into a feature film."
