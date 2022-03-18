Inside PICS: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday & more have a blast at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

The birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, was a star-studded affair. Many celebs from Bollywood and well as South marked attendance at the celebration. These included Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, along with Janhvi Kapoor. We have got our hands on some pictures from inside the bash. These photos have Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor posing for a group selfie with producer Charmme Kaur and ace designer Manish Malhotra.

In another still, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are clicked with their Liger financer. All of them are seen dazzling in all-black outfits. These sizzling sneak peeks from the birthday bash have been taking social media by storm.

Check out the pictures below:

Back in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor had said in an interview that she would like to work with Vijay Deverakonda. Similarly, in another interview, the Arjun Reddy star said that he doesn't mind working with any Bollywood actress but if he had to pick any, it would be Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. These statements led to the rumours of them working together; however, all such speculations were later put to rest.

On the other front, Vijay Deverakonda is working with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in his upcoming pan India sports drama, Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Mike Tyson in a cameo role. This highly awaited project has been shot in both Hindi and Telugu and is expected to arrive in theatres worldwide on 25th August this year.

