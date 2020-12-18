Inside Pics: Vijay Deverakonda styles quirky outfit with Gucci sliders; KGF's Yash arrives in style at party

Vijay Deverakonda grabbed attention with his quirky style statement while Yash was clicked in his casual yet cool attire at Dil Raju's birthday bash.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unconventional style game. He is one of the actors from the industry who can carry any quirky look with confidence and ease. At Dil Raju's birthday bash, VD stepped in style wearing printed satin pant shirt set that he paired with his go-to Gucci sliders. The Arjun Reddy star has made better use of his worth Rs 45,000 Gucci chappals at different occasions and this time again, he is grabbing attention with his quirky style statement. KGF star Yash, on the other hand, was clicked in his casual yet cool attire.

Yash opted for a casual outfit paired with a cool blue suede jacket and boots. He flaunted his swag and arrived in true Rocky bhai style. The boys looked dashing and every bit stylish. It was a grand and rare night where Tollywood biggies gathered to celebrate producer Dil Raju's birthday. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and many others graced star-studded birthday party.

Check out photos below:

VD will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter, co-starring Ananya Panday. The young Bollywood actress will be making her Telugu debut with the film. The makers already wrapped the first schedule of the film ahead of lockdown in Mumbai and are looking forward to resuming a new one soon.

Talking about Yash, he will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

