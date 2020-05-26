Inside Private Bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan to Samantha, Trisha, Prabhas; Here are Tollywood celebs party pics

They too believe in 'Work hard-Party harder', but unlike Bollywood parties, the South Indian celebs don't share photos on social media. Instead, they end up making their way to social media.

Catfights and competition with each other on a professional front is quite common in the Indian film industry, but some celebs are setting an example right about true friendship. The off-screen bonding of Tollywood celebrities will leave you astonished. They too believe in 'Work hard-Party harder', but unlike Bollywood parties, the South Indian celebs don't share photos on social media. Instead, they end up making their way to social media. A bunch of actors gel along well and party their heart out. If you think they are boring and stick to work all the time, you are mistaken. They are often spotted partying together and most of the times, they enjoy house parties.

Very rare but interesting and adorable moments take place when celebs are around together having a gala time. One of the rare moments happened when actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Ileana D'Cruz, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shriya Saran were seen spending time together at a party a few years ago. The showbiz world is full of catfights and non-stop bickering but there is another side to it as well. Tollywood actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati are among the top Tollywood celebrities who love partying and make the most of their leisure times.

Here's a look at some of the photos from their private parties:

How can we miss Trisha Krishnan and Dhanush while talking about partying!

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ravi Teja are the life of any party!

Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan are the real party animals!

The real party lovers!

The real BFFs looking gorgeous as they pose for a selfie at a party!

The superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu enjoys parties like no other. The actor hosts parties at his home with most of the celebs from the Telugu film industry in presence.

One of the rare moments when these South Indian beauties were spotted together at the party. Don't they all look gorgeous?

Here's Rana Daggubati with Tamannaah, Ileana, Shriya Saran and Kanika Kapoor posing for a picture at a party.

Anushka Shetty and Raai Laxmi take a moment to take a selfie at a party

The stunners bonding and how!

