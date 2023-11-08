INSIDE Priya Prakash Varrier's fun-filled girls' night out; actress jams to Leo's Naa Ready and Kaavaalaa

Priya Prakash Varrier, the young actress who has been actively part of Malayalam and Telugu cinema seems to have taken back a step and took a moment yesterday to chill out with her friends.

Recently on her Instagram handle, the actress posted a video of her and her friends enjoying a car ride together while singing to some of the bangers that were released recently and having a moment of their lifetime.

Watch Priya Prakash Varrier’s Instagram video

The actress and her friends, most of them dressed in black were hopping on their seats while singing to some of the recent hit songs from Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

They started off by singing Naa Ready from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo which was originally sung by the star himself. Later on, they started singing another one of Anirudh Ravichander’s recent hits Kaavaalaa from the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer as well.

After that, they started vibing to the Jorthaale song by Asal Kolaar and also the hit song Kalapakkaara from Dulquer Salmaan’s King Of Kotha.

Even though most of the time they did not know the correct lyrics and in one instance did not even know any lyrics, they managed to have a whole lot of fun and have certainly managed to capture the attention of many of her followers seeing this. So much so that even her Bro co-star Sai Dharam Tej has dropped a like on it.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s Workfront

Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in the Telugu film Bro, which starred Pawan Kalyan and nephew Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role. Later this year, the actress also made her Hindi debut with the film Yaariyan 2, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

The film which was the official Hindi remake of the 2014 Malayalam film Banglore Days, was also the standalone sequel to another 2014 Hindi film called Yaariyan which had Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film which had the former film’s director Divya Khosla Kumar in the leading role also marked the Hindi debut of various other actors like Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V Puri, Anaswara Rajan, and Bhagyashri Borse.

Moreover, Priya Varrier is also set to appear in the Hindi film 3 Monkeys directed by the Abbas-Mustan duo and Arjun Rampal in the lead role. Furthermore, it is expected she’ll also feature in a Kannada film called Vishnu Priya.

