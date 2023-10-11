Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s private birthday bash: Pragya Jaiswal, Lakshmi Manchu join

Rakul Preet Singh just turned a year older yesterday. She ringed in her birthday revelries with her friends and took to social media to share snaps. The actress was seen wearing a slick metallic ensemble featuring a silver foil shirt tucked into a denim skirt. Her partner, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Pragya Jaiswal were also seen in the pics shared by the Dev actress.

Rakul captioned the pictures as, ‘Glam to snooze ! Had the best bdayyyy with the best tribe thankyouuuuu my peeps for making it so special . A big Thankyouuuu to each one of you for sending such lovely wishes !! #forever16’

Check out Rakul’s Instagram post right here!

Fans react to Rakul’s birthday post

Fans were quick to shower their love on the actress, conveying their wishes on her birthday. Actresses Pragya Jaiswal and Lakshmi Manchu too commented on her post and showed their love for her. Lakshmi went on to write that, ‘Happy birthday to you what fun? It was yesterday pure and wholesome.’

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in a Hindi film called I Love You directed by Nikhil Mahajan, featuring Akshay Oberoi and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles. The film was produced by Jio Cinemas and was released on June 16, 2023. The movie’s soundtrack was composed by Shor Police and Gaurav Chatterji, collectively for a total of four songs. The songs were sung by some great artists like Adnan Sami, Bhoomi Trivedi, Shalmali Kholgade and Armaan Malik.

Rakul’s future lineups

Rakul is set to next feature in the Tamil sci-fi film called Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, directed by R Ravikumar. The film will also feature Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in important roles. The film marks the Tamil debut of actor Sharad Kelkar. The film has been in production since 2018, with A R Rahman having composed the music for the film.

Furthermore, Rakul will also be seen in the S. Shankar directorial film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian in which Kamal Haasan played the role of a freedom-fighter-turned-vigilante. Rakul is also set to feature in a Hindi movie opposite Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar as well.

ALSO READ: Jackky Bhagnani pens romantic birthday note for ladylove Rakul Preet Singh; latter's reaction is aww-dorable