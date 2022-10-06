Inside Ram Charan's 30-crore luxurious bungalow

Our beloved celebs are known to live a lavish lifestyle and Ram Charan also owns some luxury items that are simply out of a common man's reach. From his private jet to his Mumbai penthouse, to his jaw-dropping car collection, the RRR actor believes in living life king-size. His other noteworthy possession is his luxurious Hyderabad bungalow in one of the poshest areas of the city, Jubilee Hills.

Ram Charan has spent around 30 crores on his modern paradise, which has a hint of heritage.

If reports are to be believed, the house incorporates some high-end facilities like a swimming pool, a tennis court, a huge mandir in the basement, a gymnasium, and a fish pond, to name a few.

It further has black and white flooring, giving a chessboard look. As it is a Hyderabad house, there are Nizami motifs around the house.

They also have a large space outside the house for holding big gatherings, which the couple loves to do from time to time. Ram Charan and his better half, Upasana keep on giving us sneak peeks into their lavish abode through their social media posts.

On the other hand, the RRR team has officially sent their nominations list to Oscars 2023 in various categories including Best Film, Best Actor to Best Visual Effects. The leads of the period action drama, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been placed under the Best Actor category. Meanwhile, the makers and fans await the final Oscars 2023 list.

Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "It's official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs."

Refreshing your memory, Variance Films, the US distributor had told Variety that they will be launching a full campaign for SS Rajamouli's directorial, and will also be calling on the 10,000 members of the Academy to consider voting for the Telugu-language film in all categories.

