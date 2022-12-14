Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's luxurious Jubilee Hill home

As one of the most prominent names in Tollywood, Rana Daggubati celebrates his 38th birthday today on 14th December, let us take a quick look at the Baahubali actor's posh residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. The area is known to be the home to some of the most well-known-names-in-South-film-industry like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, among others. Aside from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka, his parents, Daggubati Suresh Babu and Lakshmi Daggubati also live in his beautiful residence. When the Leader star is not busy working in front of the camera, he loves to spend his time chilling at home.

As we look at the outside view of his stunning residence, it looks every bit graceful with the greenery and wooden framed glass doors.

The first thing we see, when we reach the residence is a lovely entrance, which shells out both contemporary and traditional vibes. Here is a picture of the lovebirds posing in front of their entrance, looking stunning in traditional attires.

Who doesn't love to pose right? It seems like the star wife has picked her favorite corner for those selfies. Here she is posing for a ravishing picture in a glamourous ethnic ensemble.

The Baahubali star also loves to host his friends for some fun get-togethers whenever he gets a chance. Here is a glimpse of one of his memorable evenings with his buddies filled with good food and conversation.

These two look so in love as they pose in front of the memory wall, a corner of their home dedicated to their loved ones.

Every now and then we all need to find a quiet space in the house for ourselves to meet deadlines or send important emails. For Miheeka, this cozy corner, overlooking the garden is the perfect pick.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka celebrated Christmas together as a married couple in 2021. Don't they look adorable as they pose with a Christmas tree in the comfort of their home sweet home?

The love-struck duo also kicked in the year 2021 together with a perfect couple's photo of the two twinning in black as they posed on their front porch.

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati

As you might already know, Rana Daggubati has turned 38 years old today and the actor was showered with love by his better half Miheeka as she penned a heartfelt post for her husband. Posting a few rare pictures of the Virata Parvama actor, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy happy birthday to the cutest baby turned mos at good-looking man! Look at how gorgeous he is! Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring into my life! I was looking for a husband but found a best friend instead. You are all things wonderful rolled into one! Really doesn’t get better... I love you baby...My love for you knows no bounds so now you’re stuck with my crazy for life! have the best year ahead and may all your dreams come true! @ranadaggubati."

Upcoming projects

Now, coming to his professional commitments, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the highly-discussed web series, Rana Naidu. An adaptation of the popular American crime show titled Ray Donovan, the project will feature Rana Daggubati's uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in a key role, along with Ray Donovan. Zessica Harison, Surveen Chawla, and Sushant Singh will be seen as the supporting cast.

Made under the direction of Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu has been backed by Sunder Aaron under the production banner Locomotive Global Media LLP. However, the official release date for the drama is expected to be announced shortly. For the unaware, Venkatesh Daggubati earlier made a special appearance in Rana Daggubati's famous 2012 movie Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum.

