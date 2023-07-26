Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's vacation in Bali ft wilderness, road trip monkeys and food; See PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flew to Bali for a vacation during her break from work. The actress is having a great time exploring the country and has been sharing glimpses on social media with her fans. Today, she sneak peek into her vacation with serene photos and we love them.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the food, wilderness, and beach. She explored the Uluwatu region in Bali and dropped picturesque photos. Clad in an olive green dress with a hat on her head, she is seen embracing the beauty of the Ulu. The actress also posed with a quote that reads, "Ulu means land end and watu means Rock. /Rock at the end of the world/."

Samantha explores wilderness in Bali amid acting hiatus

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Shaakuntalam actress posted a video of her road trip. She captioned the video 'Road Trip' with Adrian Berengeur's song Little Things playing in the background. She also visited Uluwatu Temple, a popular tourist destination in Bali and posted a video of a tribe of monkeys. She captioned the video "About to find out just how smart these brats are." A monkey also stole her expensive sunglasses. Thereafter she relished good food to fill her tummy.



Samantha's six months sabbatical from work

Reportedly, Samantha has begun a sabbatical for six months after wrapping up all of her work commitments. She visited Golden Temple for divine blessings, had a mediation session at Isha Yoga Centre, and is currently in Bali. The actress opened up about how meditation helped her as she had a hard time with her thoughts. She has been on a journey of healing, exploration, and spirituality.

Samantha decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. she will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.

