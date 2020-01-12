Inside Sarileru Neekevvaru 'blockbuster' party: Mahesh Babu celebrates film's success with family and friends

Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of his recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru in style. Calling it 'The blockbuster party', Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared inside party photos.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of his recently released film, Sarileru Neekevvaru in style. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Mahesh Babu hosted a small party at his residence yesterday as the film opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. The party was attended by Rashmika Mandanna and the entire cast of the film. Calling it 'The blockbuster party', Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared inside party photos.

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu's film registers good numbers

With charming good looks, Mahesh Babu has enthralled the audience with his family-oriented films and he does it yet again. The film has hit the right chord with the audience. Have you watched the film? Share your review in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More