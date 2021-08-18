Inside Suhasini Mani Ratnam’s birthday party: Kamal Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Khushbu have a gala time; See PICS

As she turned 60 on August 15, Suhasini Mani Ratnam decided to host a lovely birthday party for her friends from the film industry. Superstars including Khushbu, Kamal Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Bhagyaraj, Mohan, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and others marked their presence at the gala time. Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan took to Instagram and shared some pictures and videos from the party. She wrote in the caption, “Good times with the ever gorgeous Hasini”. Others who were spotted at the bash are Mohan, Kamal Haasan, Bhagyaraj, Lissy, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Khushbu Sundar, Sumalatha, Prabhu, and Shobana, among others.

Several other stars including Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter and shared a few images displaying the gala time. Whilst sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Fun times as we celebrated our dearest friend, our strength @hasinimani birthday. Small gathering, love unlimited, laughter in tons. Memories made forever. @meramyakrishnan @sumalathaA #Lissy #Bhagayraj #Poornima #Rajkumar #Ambika #Mohan n our most lovable @ikamalhaasan”. Recently Suhasini along with Kamal Haasan and the rest of the family members reunited at their newly renovated ancestral homes. Suhasini took to Instagram and shared some lovely pictures. Kamal’s daughter Akshara can also be seen in the picture.

Take a look:

Sharing a picture-perfect moment, Suhasini wrote: "Going back home to the family house in Eldams road. All the bright Hasans (sic)." She also introduced every member of the family in the photo. "Picture one Sitting Rama. Hasini, Kamal, Charu Hasan, Komalam, Dr Nandhini Bashini Standing. Anu (Radha) Gautham, Akshara (sic)," actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam tweeted. Suhasini was last seen in the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She will next be seen in her husband Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

