Inside Superstar Rajinikanth’s lavish abode in Chennai; see PICS

Superstar Rajinikanth just turned 73 today, enjoying an illustrious career filled with ups and downs unlike many others. The inspiring story of the stylish man always riles us up and knowing more about him is certainly an exciting factor everyone loves to see and adore.

Rajinikanth has been living in Chennai for quite a long time now. The actor’s primary residence is located in the premium and prestigious location of Chennai called Poes Garden, where he has a stunning home suitable to the stature of the star.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s residence in Chennai

The 18th Raghava Veera Avenue, Poes Garden abode in Chennai gives solace to Rajinikanth who lives there along with his wife Latha Rangachari and daughters Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Soundarya Rajinikanth and their children.

As per sources, the cost of a house in that locality comes at a whopping price range of Rs 30-35 crores. This makes it one of the most exclusive and posh localities of the city along with added security considering former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha also used to live there.

Rajinikanth is a man known to be living a life close to his heart and likewise, his house is a classic traditionally looking one. The entrance is made with grey marbles keeping a certain traditional tone to the overall look. Also, most occasions that are especially celebrated are usually done at his home

His office room, from where the Superstar usually gives video messages or meets people is adorned with wooden panels, where he keeps his prized possessions along with pictures of his Gods, family, friends, and mentor.

In another picture shared by his daughter Soundrya, we can see that both her sister and mother are posing in front of a brick-styled wall with Maneka Gandhi.

Earlier during the Covid period, we also saw Rajinikanth getting vaccinated in the comfort of his home where we can see the man getting a shot in his living area, along a big grey sofa and off-white background.

In the lawn area of his house, we can see a grass carpet laid all over the surroundings with big palm trees and plants extenuating the natural look of the place. The tranquil beauty that is lent by these interiors and exteriors really brings out the wonderful nature a house proves to provide in someone’s life.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Recently, the title trailer for Superstar Rajinikanth’s with TJ Gnanavel was announced as Vettaiyan. The film which features Rajinikanth in a cop avatar is expected to be an action entertainer high on content. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more.

Following that, Rajinikanth is slated to join with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film tentatively called Thalaivar 171. The film is said to be an intense action film with rumors of casting going on about Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, Kaaka Kaaka fame Jeeva going on around.

