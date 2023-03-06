Inside tour of Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy's classic dream home in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, the truly and madly in love couple of Tollywood celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary today, March 6. The Pushpa actor tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Sneha Reddy in 2011, and welcomed a baby boy, Allu Ayaan in 2014 and a baby girl, Arha In 2016. The couple has made quite a splash in Telugu and now, even in the Hindi film industry post Pushpa's release.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star hails from the renowned Allu family. When he takes time off from their busy schedules, Allu Arjun makes sure to give us a glimpse into his family time with kids and wife Sneha. At the same time, the couple gives us a peek into their classic Hyderabad home too. From a spacious living area in all-white to a cosy corner outside their bungalow and Arha's colourful bedroom, AA's house is simple and sets a perfect homely vibe.

Scroll to take a virtual tour inside Allu Arjun’s home in Hyderabad

Spacious living room



Here's a glimpse of the living room that looks simple and filled with modern decor pieces. One side of the living room has a beige sofa, a wooden centre table and a TV screen. The other half has a dining table and huge artwork frames that stand against the white and grey wall. A huge lap along with two mini ones on the other side of the hall and a small counter with plants brighten up the place.

Kitchen in glossy interior

Allu family kitchen looks classic in white aesthetic and glossy cabinets. It sets a perfect modern vibe and has a wooden island for small celebrations. In fact, this is their go-to spot for birthday cake cuttings. Also, a special place for little Arha who likes to spend time there with her mommy Sneha on special occasions.



Cosy corner and open gym in the lawn

Being an actor, Allu Arjun has to make sure to be fit and in shape all the time. The actor, when he misses visiting the gym, makes sure to work out at the open gym of his house. Like father, like daughter, AA and Arha can be seen making the most of their big lawn. We just can't get enough of their adorable moments.



Study area

Allu Arjun has a room where he takes up most of his meetings when at home. He likes to read books and spend time with his kids in the study area. The bookshelf looks like a masterpiece.



Ayaan and Arha's colourful bedroom with the best view

Both the kids have separate rooms and are all things colourful. One can see in the video and pictures, the huge shelves have toys and books placed all over. The hopscotch game is clearly Arha's favourite pastime.



Pool area

Allu Arjun's house has a big pool and the actor makes sure to take a dip with his kids on off days. The outdoor garden is another highlight of the house.



A bigger picture of how Allu Arjun's bungalow looks from outside

