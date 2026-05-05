Inside Trisha Krishnan's Rs 85 Crore Net Worth: From massive ‘Leo’ paycheck to lavish home and high-end cars

Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines over the past few weeks, especially after her glimpse in Karuppu starring Suriya. As audiences await her next theatrical release, here’s a look at the Leo actress’ net worth and remuneration.

Trisha Krishnan’s Net Worth

According to a report by ETimes, Trisha Krishnan ’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 85 crore. She has built both her personal and professional life steadily and is known to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

As a prominent actress in South Indian cinema, primarily in Tamil and Telugu films, she reportedly commands a high remuneration, especially following the success of Ponniyin Selvan. According to GQ India, the actress was paid around Rs 5 crore for her role in Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay .

Additionally, she is said to earn approximately Rs 9 crore through brand endorsements and promotional activities.

In terms of assets, Trisha reportedly owns a luxurious residence in Chennai valued at around Rs 10-12 crore. She is also believed to own a property in Hyderabad worth approximately Rs 6-7 crore.

The actress is also known for her premium car collection, which is estimated to be worth Rs 3-4 crore. Her collection reportedly includes models such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series, Range Rover Evoque, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, alongside Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action drama also featured Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles.

Looking ahead, she will be seen alongside Suriya in Karuppu , directed by RJ Balaji. The fantasy action film is set in a chaotic world where fear, injustice, and suffering have become part of everyday life. Amid this turmoil, a mysterious man emerges as an unlikely hero. As he faces personal struggles and harsh realities, he gradually discovers his strength and purpose.

Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Slated for release on May 14, 2026, the film has reportedly completed censor formalities and received a UA 13+ certification from the CBFC, with a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

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