Inside Vanity Van: Allu Arjun's 4 year old daughter Arha is a star in the making and THIS photo is proof

Telugu star Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni starrer Shakuntalam. Allu Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in Indian Cinema. As we revealed earlier, Arha is getting every bit of princess treatment on the sets. The latest photo of the little munchkin getting her makeup done inside her superstar father Allu Arjun's vanity van is too cute to miss. Sneha shared a photo of Arha getting ready for the shoot and it gives us a glimpse into how she is prepping up for her big debut. She is clearly a star in the making!

Earlier, a little birdie from the sets had whispered, "The vibe is already like a princess and superstar where she has a caravan of Allu Arjun, a whole entourage of security around her and it is a very beautiful thing to see. Everyone is in awe of this doll. Her mommy Sneha is also there on the sets with her. The team is around all the time, with her hair being done in the vanity right now... there is also a whole BTS scene with every step of her is being recorded. She is getting full superstar treatment."

Check out Arha's latest photo below:

Proud father Allu Arjun had earlier expressed his excitement on social media saying, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam".