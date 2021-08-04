Inside vanity van: Samantha Akkineni gives us a glimpse of her caravan life

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has earned a massive fan following with her beauty and powerful onscreen persona. The Majili actress is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated about everything. From getting their makeup done, changing outfits to chilling out with their team, actors make most of their memories inside the vanity van. Sam has now shared a glimpse of her caravan life as she gets her makeup done.

She shared a photo of herself from inside the vanity van on Instagram and wrote, "The caravan life." Earlier, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo with her stylist Preetham Jukalker while chilling out in a caravan and their happy equation was quite evidently visible in the picture. One can see, Sam looking super happy while she flaunts her caravan life and chills in a tie-dye co-ord set. Check out the photos below.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni says 'you are so good for soul' as she pens a heartfelt note for The Family Man director Raj

Last seen in the Hindi web show, The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, Shakuntalam. Helmed by Gunasekhar, it is a mythological drama and it stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will be seen in the role of Prince Bharata.

Sam also has Vignesh Sivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.