Inside VIDEO: Allu Arjun & Chiranjeevi set the dance floor on fire as they grooved to Bangaru Kodi Petta song

At the Mehendi ceremony last night, Allu Arjun joined megastar Chiranjeevi on the dance floor and they grooved to the popular song, Bangaru Kodi Petta.

Naga Babu's daughter and actress Niharika Konidela's big fat wedding is the talk of the town. The young actress is all set to marry her fiance Chaitanya JV today in Udaipur. The three-day lavish wedding witnessed sangeet night, sundowner party, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej and others graced the event and managed to light up the internet with their stunning photos. The pre-wedding photos have surfaced on social media and it is all about mega celebrations.

At the Mehendi ceremony last night, Allu Arjun joined megastar Chiranjeevi on the dance floor and they grooved to the popular song, Bangaru Kodi Petta. The video of Megastar showing off his cool dance moves as Allu Arjun joins him has gone viral on social media. The song is from megastar's movie Gharana Mogudu and the music is by MM Keeravani. The song was sung by late SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra. One can see in the video, the celebs had a gala time as they danced their heart out. Such an epic and rare sight!

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The upcoming film is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. The action-drama is slated to release in 2021.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their upcoming film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumara, the film's schedule was wrapped up recently and the team is soon to resume the second. The shooting has been put on hold after a few team members were reportedly tested covid-19 positive.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×