INSIDE video of Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's big fat wedding: Arjun Sarja welcomes groom with flower shower

Leo fame Arjun Sarja’s daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, is married to Vedalam fame Thambi Ramaiah’s son, Umapathy Ramaiah. On the 10th of June, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Anjanasuta Sri Yoganjaneyaswamy Mandir, Chennai.

Aiswarya and Umapathy are both well-known faces in the South Indian film fraternity. The power couple had been dating each other for years.

Blessing the couple, Arjun Sarja posted a heart-melting writeup on social media, along with a few glimpses from his daughter’s traditional wedding.

The video features the Sarja and Ramaiah families performing their traditional wedding rituals, the invitees blessing the newlyweds, and some fun-filled as well as emotional moments of the Sarja family.

On Instagram, Sarja penned, “Words cannot express the joy and happiness we feel as we witnessed our beloved daughter AISHWARYA marry the love of her life, our dearest UMAPATHY.”

Further, Arjun Sarja got slightly emotional and wrote, “It was a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Watching you step into this new chapter has filled our hearts with pride and overwhelming emotion.”

The actor also conveyed his best wishes to the newlyweds: "Here’s to a lifetime of love, joy, and countless blessings. May your journey together be as beautiful as the love you share. We love you both dearly! Appa Amma Anju Junee and truffyy.”

Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding video

The power couple will host a reception ceremony on Friday (14th of June).

Here’s everything you want to know about the wedding

A couple of days ago, Aishwarya and Umapathy announced their marriage on Instagram, featuring a few fun-filled and intimate moments from their wedding day.

Sharing a soul-stirring image, the actress penned, “10.06.2024”, followed by an evil eye and a sparkle emoji.

Check out the post below:

On their special occasion, Aishwarya glowed in a traditional red and gold pattu saree, while Umapathy looked elegant in an ivory dhoti set.

More about the Power Couple

Aishwarya and Umapathy initially met on the reality show Survivor Tamil in 2021. The show was hosted by Arjun Sarja. Sparks flew, and after dating, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 28, 2023.

More about the work of Aishwarya and Umapathy

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 Tamil-Kannada bilingual film Prema Baraha, directed by her father, Sarja. The actress was set to debut in Telugu under her father's direction, but the film appears to be on hold.

Meanwhile, Umapathy last appeared in the 2021 Tamil drama Thanne Vandi, directed by debutant Manika Vidya. The film featured his father, Thambi Ramaiah, in a supporting role.

