Inside video of Vijay Deverakonda’s lavish house in the USA and its luxurious vibe will blow your mind away

If there is something sweeter than success, it is celebrating your victories in the presence of your loved ones. In the case of actor Vijay Deverakonda, his family, consisting of his parents and his brother Anand Deverakonda, has been his biggest support system through the highs and the lows.

At a time when Vijay has now firmly established himself as one of the leading stars of the film industry, here’s how success tastes for the Deverakonda fam!

The Deverakonda family’s lavish staycation in the USA

Sharing a glimpse into their vacation house in the United States of America, Vijay Deverakonda posted a video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Making memories (heart emoji). The video featured a single shot sequence starting from the spacious living room with a comfy sofa and wooden flooring.

Better than the scenic views of the house were the smiles on the faces of Papa Deverakonda and Mama Deverakonda who appeared to be brimming with joy.

The Family Star actor also appeared in the video for a brief moment, sporting some comfy shorts and a bright green beach shirt, which quickly came off as he headed near the pool.

The video had to end with a lovely shot of Vijay and Anand Deverakonda sitting by the pool and soaking in the sunset views as the mountains looked down at them.

Reacting to the video online, several users commented under the post, “The stay looks amazing and with you in it, it looks super extra amazing.”

However, one comment from a user really summed up the overall feeling of many. He wrote, “I’m not looking at the house. I’m looking at a middle-class guy who had the dream of making some memories and he made his dream a reality. Someday, I will post a video like this with my mum and brothers.”

The video is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Vijay Deverakonda over these last few years. Speaking of which, let us look at the actor’s upcoming projects.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming projects

Vijay Deverakonda has three solid projects ahead of him. The actor will next be seen in Gautam Tinnanuri’s VD12, following which he will feature in Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan’s period action drama. The actor has also signed a film with director Ravi Kiran Kola under the SVC banner.

