Inside Video: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda welcomed with flower shower; Fans go berserk at Kushi wrap-up bash

The fans are impatiently waiting to see the magic of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy Kushi. As the makers have already revealed that the film is going to be out in theatres on 23 December this year, the team is on a tight schedule to finish the shoot. They have already completed the first schedule of the project in Kashmir and now the team is celebrating with a wrap-up party.

The sneak peeks from the bash have arrived on social media, showing director Shiva Nirvana welcoming Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda with a bouquet and fans going berserk over the two. The clip has tickled the curiosity of the fans to see some more insights into the celebration. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the venture will also feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in ancillary roles.

Kushi is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hesham Abdul Wahab is responsible for the film's music and cinematography has been done by Murali G. Backed by the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers, and the editing of the venture has been performed by Prawin Pudi respectively.

In the meantime, Samantha took to Instagram and wished the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai maker Karan Johar's 50th birthday. Sharing a picture of the filmmaker in a stylish red ensemble, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only @karanjohar. Wishing you a phenomenal birthday.

Adding on, both Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have other exciting ventures waiting to be released. While the diva will entertain us in Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, and the new age thriller Yashoda. The Arjun Reddy star will next come to the big screens in the sports drama, Liger and Pan-India flick Jana Gana Mana.

