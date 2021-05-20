Inside Videos: When Vijay Deverakonda partied all night with Alia Bhatt, American singer Katy Perry and others

Vijay Deverakonda was seen having a gala time with some big names from the Hindi showbiz world- Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Do you remember when the international singer Katy Perry visited India in 2019? She was in the country as part of her concert with Dua Lipa. However, she managed to set the stage on fire and was the talk of the town with her appearance at 's star-studded party. The who's who of the Hindi film industry was present at Karan Johar's residence. Also, all the eyes were on Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The heartthrob was seen bonding with Bollywood celebs for the first time.

The Arjun Reddy star was seen having a gala time with some big names from the Hindi showbiz world. , Karan Johar, , Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, , and many others were present at Karan Johar hosted party for Katy Perry. A lot of videos of VD bonding with the celebs surfaced on social media. The photo of Dear Comrade actor striking a pose with Kiara Advani and young actor Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher had also gone viral.

Another video that had left everyone curious was of Alia, Karan and Vijay bonding with Katy. If you look at the video closely, looks like they were discussing something about Goa. What do you think they are discussing?

Take a look at the throwback photos and video below:

On the work front, the Dear Comrade actor will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's film, Liger. Deverakonda plays a kickboxer with a stutter and has undergone a dramatic physical transformation for his role in the film, co-starring Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. The film's score is composed by Mani Sharma. Liger will release this year in September.

Credits :Instagram

