Inside Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Big Day: Strict no-phone policy to keep wedding pictures private

The speculation surrounding the wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is at its peak now. There are several reports indicating that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Apparently, festivities are expected to begin on February 24, with Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies scheduled across two days before the traditional wedding. While both the actors have not made any official announcement, preparations are reportedly underway for the small and intimate celebration.



No phones allowed at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding



According to a report by India Today, the ceremony will be an extremely private affair attended only by immediate family members and a handful of close friends. A source told the publication, “It’s a very small guest list. No phones will be allowed. Even the team capturing the wedding has signed the Non-disclosure agreement.” Reportedly, the couple is said to be determined to avoid any kind of commercialization of their special day.

To further safeguard their privacy, according to reports, Vijay and Rashmika have also requested guests not to bring mobile phones to the venue, aiming to prevent photos or videos from being leaked on social media. They have also written personal notes to friends, asking only for blessings and specifying that no gifts should be brought. Two pre-wedding rituals have already taken place separately within their respective families, honouring long-standing traditions.



Wedding invite goes viral



The viral wedding invitation reveals that both Rashmika and Vijay are allegedly set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a small and intimate ceremony. Moreover, the card states that a wedding reception will take place on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. Their relationship, long admired by fans after films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade is now all set for its next chapter.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to tie wedding knot on February 26, 2026? Invitation card goes viral