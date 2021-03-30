Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Lavish House: From spacious living room to terrace area; Take a look
Celebrities, as well know enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. Be it shopping high-end brands to living their life king size on holidays, they believe in keeping anything anf everything expensive. Since the lockdown that came into place in March 2020, a lot of South celebs were sharing their daily routine at home, hence giving a glimpse to their luxury place. One of the most popular and a name to reckon with from the South film industry is Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star moved into a plush new home in Hyderabad's Film Nagar in 2019 and reportedly it is worth Rs 15-20 crore.
The Dear Comrade actor's house is designed in simple and classic way possible. Vijay Deverakonda lives in a two-floored swanky bungalow with his parents, actor-brother Anand Deverakonda and his pet dog, Storm. Sharing the first photo clicked with his mom in the new house, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home." Well, it has been two years now and VD has been posting a lot of photos of him chilling at his multi-storeyed white mansion.
Here's a glimpse into Vijay Deverakonda's house which is in the same area as Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and other South biggies.
Here's a look at the modern styled and huge entrance of the house!
The living room is designed in everything white with grey sofas, white and yellow combination curtains. The walls are complemented with greys and yellows. You will also find indoor plants at every corner of the house.
He loves spending most of his free time at this beautiful and cosy set up terrace. It has a big beige sofa placed on wooden flooring.
Here's a glimpse of the kitchen:
What do you think of VD's house? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.