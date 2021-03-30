Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Lavish House: From spacious living room to terrace area; Take a look

Vijay Deverakonda moved into a plush new home in Hyderabad's Film Nagar in 2019 and reportedly it is worth Rs 15-20 crore.

Celebrities, as well know enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. Be it shopping high-end brands to living their life king size on holidays, they believe in keeping anything anf everything expensive. Since the lockdown that came into place in March 2020, a lot of South celebs were sharing their daily routine at home, hence giving a glimpse to their luxury place. One of the most popular and a name to reckon with from the South film industry is Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star moved into a plush new home in Hyderabad's Film Nagar in 2019 and reportedly it is worth Rs 15-20 crore.

The Dear Comrade actor's house is designed in simple and classic way possible. Vijay Deverakonda lives in a two-floored swanky bungalow with his parents, actor-brother Anand Deverakonda and his pet dog, Storm. Sharing the first photo clicked with his mom in the new house, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home." Well, it has been two years now and VD has been posting a lot of photos of him chilling at his multi-storeyed white mansion.

Here's a glimpse into Vijay Deverakonda's house which is in the same area as Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and other South biggies.

Here's a look at the modern styled and huge entrance of the house!

He loves spending most of his free time at this beautiful and cosy set up terrace. It has a big beige sofa placed on wooden flooring.

What do you think of VD's house? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

