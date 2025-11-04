Inspection Bungalow OTT Release: When and where to watch Shabareesh Varma’s horror comedy web series online

Inspection Bungalow, starring Shabareesh Varma in the lead role, is an upcoming web series slated to arrive for streaming soon. If you're planning to watch the show online, here are its OTT details.

When and where to watch Inspection Bungalow

Inspection Bungalow is scheduled to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from November 14, 2025. The official update was shared on the platform's social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, the platform wrote, “The doors of laughter and horror are about to open! Kerala’s first horror comedy web series, #InspectionBungalow, Premieres on Nov 14th.”

Interestingly, the makers claim that it will be the first Malayalam horror-comedy web series. Moreover, the official trailer was recently launched by actor Dileep via his social media handle.

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Inspection Bungalow

Inspection Bungalow follows the story of Sub-Inspector Vishnu, a reluctant cop with a shadowed past in the village of Aravangad. He is assigned to relocate his police station to an abandoned government property that locals call Inspection Bungalow.

What starts as a routine transfer soon spirals into a terrifying investigation involving unexplained deaths, ghostly apparitions, and a hidden truth buried for decades. As Vishnu is forced to confront his deepest fears, he teams up with Mythili, a brilliant paranormal researcher, only to uncover secrets more sinister than the spirits themselves.

The web series features an ensemble cast including Aadhiya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, Senthil Krishna, and many others. Directed by Saiju SS, the show is produced by Veena Nair under the banner A Veena Nair Productions.

Written by Suneesh Varanaad, the series is touted to blend elements of mystery, horror, and humor, promising to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Shabareesh Varma’s work front

Shabareesh Varma was recently seen in a pivotal role in the Malayalam movie Paathirathri. The thriller, directed by Puzhu fame Ratheena PT, follows the story of probationary sub-inspector Jancy Kurian and constable Hareesh, whose routine night patrol leads to a series of mysterious events.

How the incidents that follow change their lives, and the impact they have on their personal relationships, form the central narrative of the movie. With Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair in lead roles, the film also stars Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Athmiya Rajan, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Who is Jaanvi Swarup? Meet Mahesh Babu’s 19-year-old niece, gearing up to make her Telugu debut