Inspection Bungalow Review: Shabareesh Varma’s horror comedy had the ideas, but not the delivery

Inspection Bungalow, the web series starring Shabareesh Varma in the lead role, released on the OTT platform on November 14, 2025. Directed by Saiju SS, the 7-episode series is touted as the first-ever Malayalam horror-comedy.

The Plot

Inspection Bungalow is set in the fictional village of Aravangad. It follows the life of Sub-Inspector Vishnu, an ambivalent and timid officer who is scared of even the smallest things. When his police station falls into despair, Vishnu and his team are forced to shift their operations to the village's infamous haunted building, the Inspection Bungalow.

As they begin their work from the bungalow, ghostly occurrences and supernatural events unfold, leaving the team in humorous chaos. How the timid officer, with the help of a paranormal researcher, uncovers the reason behind these horrific events and the mysteries surrounding the bungalow, through a comedic narrative, forms the central theme of the show.

The Good

As the first-ever Malayalam horror-comedy series, Inspection Bungalow marks an impressive new direction for regional storytelling. Its easy-going narration, which blends sitcom humor with horror elements, works reasonably well and may appeal to fans of early-to-mid 2000s Malayalam television.

While the plot isn't particularly fresh or deeply compelling, the compact structure, just seven episodes, each running about 20 minutes, makes it an ideal and effortless binge-watch supported by a decent ensemble cast.

The humor in the screenplay partly works and manages to elicit a few chuckles. However, in the long run, it fails to stand out, even though the underlying potential is evident.

The Bad

Inspection Bungalow is, unfortunately, a clear example of written material that shows promise but falters in execution. The series begins with a dull premise and features lackluster visual effects and unintentional comedy.

The laziness in execution becomes almost blatant, especially when moments meant to be humorous or frightening come across as caricature-like and outlandish.

Even when it seems like the show might gain momentum, it ultimately becomes another letdown that fails to evoke any real emotion. The formulaic and outdated revenge storyline feels so saturated that every pivotal moment can be predicted from a mile away.

Although the show never feels dragged, the repetitive use of the same old wit, humor, and slapstick comedy makes one wonder why one should watch this when other films have done the same thing far better years ago.

Beyond the average editing, the show's technical aspects also leave much to be desired. The forgettable cinematography, combined with a dull soundtrack, evokes nothing and often feels like an Instagram reel you simply want to end.

The Performances

Shabareesh Varma, Senthil Krishna Rajamani, Shaju Sreedhar, and the rest of the ensemble cast manage to show some promise with their performances. However, they remain simply adequate and fail to leave a lasting impression.

Although this applies to most of the show, the most notable issue is the amateurish and exaggerated performance by Aadhya Prasad. The character she plays seems over-the-top and dramatic, but the execution doesn't land, resulting in several cringeworthy moments.

The Verdict

Inspection Bungalow is an average attempt at exploring the horror-comedy genre. While the show doesn't offer much, it's still a breezy, one-time watch.

