Inspired by Ranveer Singh, Vishnu Vishal shares shirtless PHOTOS, sets the internet on fire

Vishnu Vishal has set the internet on fire with his most recent photoshoot. The FIR actor took to Twitter, and dropped some blazing photos, without shirt. These oomph-worthy stills included the caption, “Well... joining the trend! P.S Also when wife

@Guttajwala turns photographer...”. Although the star is not highly active on the social media, but he makes sure that his every post takes internet by storm. This time as well, netizens cannot help but be smitten by the update.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh made headlines with his nude photoshoot recently and Vishnu seems to be following the trend.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has joined forces with Ravi Teja for a venture tentatively named VV18. Our sources claim that bankrolled by Ravi Teja, the project will see the Mass Maharaja in a special appearance.

A little birdie further told us, "Vishal was super excited to collab for the bilingual film with Ravi Teja right from their first meeting. Finally, it is happening with Ravi Teja's special appearance which will be one of the biggest highlights. This smashing new combination is going to make a lot of noise.” Meanwhile, other details regarding the film’s cast and crew will be out with time.

In the meantime, for the unversed, Vishnu Vishal was all set to make a career in cricket. He even played a few matches for Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, before his short tenure as a cricketer came to an abrupt end after suffering a leg injury. Later, he shifted towards acting and went on to work in movies like Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Ratsasan, to name a few.

