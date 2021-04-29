  1. Home
  2. entertainment

International Dance Day 2021: Ram Charan grooving to Ghungroo to Yash & Radhika Pandit's romantic dance; WATCH

One can see in the throwback video, Yash and Radhika Pandit are dancing to the Bollywood song, Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho. The couple left everyone gushing with their romantic dance video.
5416 reads Mumbai
International Dance Day 2021: Ram Charan grooving to Ghungroo to Yash & Radhika Pandit's romantic dance; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29. Dance is one of the best exercises as well to release stress. It is great not only physically for the body but also emotionally it helps to deal with a lot of stuff. To mark International Dance Day and to cheer you up amidst the pandemic, we have shortlisted a few videos of the South celebs that will instantly bring a smile to your face. 

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in the Sandalwood film industry. They have always managed to grab the attention over their sizzling chemistry, on and off-screen. Just at the start of 2020, the couple left everyone gushing with their romantic dance video. One can see in the throwback video, Yash and Radhika Pandit are dancing to the Bollywood song, Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho and we bet, you won't stop watching it on repeat mode.

Check out the video below: 

Clearly, Ram Charan is one fun uncle as he and his niece Navishka dance to Baby Shark at home. The video of RRR actor dancing with his niece was the talk of the town and this is sure to bring a smile on your face yet again. 

Check it out: 

Check out such a fun and lovely video of Pooja Hegde dancing her heart out on Varavaa Varavaa from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Isn't she looking her cutest best? 

Ram Charan's impromptu dance with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza at one of the events had taken social media by storm. The Rangasthalam star set the stage on fire as he danced to the Bollywood song Ghungroo. 

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara, as well all know is already a social media star. Just like her parents, she is equally popular. The young girl loves dancing and this cute video of her is proof. 

Lastly, the much in love couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya always leave us aww with their cute dance moves.  Check out their throwback video below. 

To unversed, April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day as it is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), the creator of modern ballet.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Yash, Radhika Pandit to Dulquer Salmaan, Amal Sufiya: Here are throwback vacay photos of top 8 South celebs
Yash and Ram Charan bump into each other at an awards show; Check out their picture perfect moment
Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR: Makers urge people to get tested for COVID 19 if they have symptoms
EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan goes under isolation after his vanity driver passes away due to COVID 19
Photos: Yash spends his leisure time at his farmhouse after KGF Chapter 2 wrap up
KGF star Yash gets a new classy look and it will make you skip a heartbeat; Check it out