International Dance Day 2021: Ram Charan grooving to Ghungroo to Yash & Radhika Pandit's romantic dance; WATCH

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29. Dance is one of the best exercises as well to release stress. It is great not only physically for the body but also emotionally it helps to deal with a lot of stuff. To mark International Dance Day and to cheer you up amidst the pandemic, we have shortlisted a few videos of the South celebs that will instantly bring a smile to your face.

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in the Sandalwood film industry. They have always managed to grab the attention over their sizzling chemistry, on and off-screen. Just at the start of 2020, the couple left everyone gushing with their romantic dance video. One can see in the throwback video, Yash and Radhika Pandit are dancing to the Bollywood song, Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho and we bet, you won't stop watching it on repeat mode.

Check out the video below:

Clearly, Ram Charan is one fun uncle as he and his niece Navishka dance to Baby Shark at home. The video of RRR actor dancing with his niece was the talk of the town and this is sure to bring a smile on your face yet again.

Check it out:

Check out such a fun and lovely video of Pooja Hegde dancing her heart out on Varavaa Varavaa from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Isn't she looking her cutest best?

Ram Charan's impromptu dance with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza at one of the events had taken social media by storm. The Rangasthalam star set the stage on fire as he danced to the Bollywood song Ghungroo.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara, as well all know is already a social media star. Just like her parents, she is equally popular. The young girl loves dancing and this cute video of her is proof.

Lastly, the much in love couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya always leave us aww with their cute dance moves. Check out their throwback video below.

To unversed, April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day as it is the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), the creator of modern ballet.

