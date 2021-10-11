International Day of the Girl Child: Mahesh Babu pens a powerful note for daughter Sitara and all the girls
International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every year by the United Nations on October 11 to encourage all the girls around the world. To celebrate this special day, superstar Mahesh Babu has penned a powerful note for daughter Sitara. Sharing an adorable photo of her, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Celebrating mine, and all the girls around the world. Empower them to reach for the stars and always be their best selves!."
Social media is filled with warm thoughts and messages to honour the female child and gender equality in the world. Mahesh Babu has always been a protective father but he equally lets his kids Sitara and Gautam to live their best life on their own. He always encourages them to live their dreams.
Celebrating mine, and all the girls around the world. Empower them to reach for the stars and always be their best selves! #GirlChildDay #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild pic.twitter.com/X9ge1AN9Li— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2021
On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently in Spain for the shooting of his upcoming film, Sakaru Vaari Paata. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh, the film is helmed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.
Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara, Gautam and wife Namrata Shirodkar have also accompanied the actor to Spain. The actor is equally spending time with his kids while not shooting.