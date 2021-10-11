International Day of the Girl Child: Mahesh Babu pens a powerful note for daughter Sitara and all the girls

International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every year by the United Nations on October 11 to encourage all the girls around the world. To celebrate this special day, superstar Mahesh Babu has penned a powerful note for daughter Sitara. Sharing an adorable photo of her, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Celebrating mine, and all the girls around the world. Empower them to reach for the stars and always be their best selves!."

Social media is filled with warm thoughts and messages to honour the female child and gender equality in the world. Mahesh Babu has always been a protective father but he equally lets his kids Sitara and Gautam to live their best life on their own. He always encourages them to live their dreams.

Celebrating mine, and all the girls around the world. Empower them to reach for the stars and always be their best selves! #GirlChildDay #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild pic.twitter.com/X9ge1AN9Li — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2021