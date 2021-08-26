International Dog Day: Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna's cosy moments with their pets is pure love

On International Dog Day, Samantha Akkineni has shared a super adorable photo with her pet Hash Akkineni on Instagram. Captioning the photo, Sam wrote, "Paw on me .. watching over me...Thankyou for being my guardian angel." Rashmika Mandanna also shared a video with her pet Aura and it is pure love.

Sharing a reel having all the adorable moments with her pet, Rashmika wrote, "It's magical how attuned we are to each other. Much more than just a pet, she's my baby and my world! Thank you for being the reason for my smiles, my sunshine. love you Aura!." Celebrities have always flaunted their special love for their pets and these latest photos are pure joy.

Take a look:

Even when Sam and Rashmika are out of town for the shooting of their movies, they constantly keep a check on their pets at home. Samantha Akkineni makes sure to treat her fans with fun moments of Hash.

Recently, she shared a hilarious story of missing one slipper and of course, we were totally entertained by Hash Akkineni's this adorable mischief. Sam had once also shared a hilarious tale when she had woken up by Hash's 'fart'.