International Father’s Day 2021: Shruti Haasan pens a adorable message for 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan shares a adorable message for father Kamal Haasan on the occasion of International Father’s Day with a goofy picture

Shruti Haasan is one of the popular faces in the South and Bollywood industry. The actress carries a huge fandom all over social media, where she regularly posts content regarding everything. Shruti Haasan's Instagram feed is a mini life show of hers, you can find her as a singer, dancer, doting daughter, caring sister, loving girlfriend, dashing diva and whatnot. Today is Father's Day, how can Shruti miss out on this special day to post a special message to her dear father Kamal Haasan right?

On the occasion of International Father's Day, Shruti Haasan took to social media and shared a goofy yet adorable picture with daddy dearest Kamal Haasan along with a touching caption. The actress wrote, “You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thankyou for being My daddy dearest.” One can see, Kamal Haasan inflecting Shruti's energy and being as goofy and coolest as her, which is literally so cute. Take a look at the post:

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan recently appeared in a cameo role for Vakeel Saab opposite Pawan Kalyan. Vakeel Saab broke the box records and received a phenomenal response from the audience. Vakeel Saab is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Shruti is currently working for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar with Prabhas in Telugu and awaiting the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi as the lead.

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

