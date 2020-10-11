International Girl Child Day: Anushka Shetty pens a powerful note; Mahesh Babu is proud of his little Sitara

Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a picture of his little daughter Sitara along with a powerful note on International Girl Child Day 2020.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty marked International Day of The Girl Child 2020 by sharing a powerful note on her Instagram account. The stunner took to social media requested everyone to stand for their rights. She wrote, "She makes the world bright, but still struggles to See the Light..Let’s all remember once again Girls are the Spirit of our Nation so stand with girls to amplify their voices and stand up for their rights on this." International Girl Child Day is observed every year on October 11 and its theme is "My voice, our equal future." Celebrities have been sharing powerful posts on supporting girls and giving them equal rights.

Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a picture of his little daughter Sitara along with a powerful note that read, "There is no greater gift than a girl child! Proud of my little one, who's trying to create her own little world on her terms... Let your dreams not be ignored, let your voice be heard. Be strong. Fight for what's rightfully yours!! We will make this an equal world! Celebrating my little girl and all the little girls of this world...#InternationalGirlChildDay."

Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India also shared a picture with their daughter Sitara, wrote, "Girls symbolise strength, courage, determination, sacrifice, love and commitment. Give them wings to achieve their dreams!! Empowering them is empowering your future! Let’s create an equal world for our daughters to grow! Be proud of your girl child!! I’m more than proud of mine."

In India, National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008.

