International Nurses Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Kichcha Sudeep, Kamal Haasan & more South celebs thank real Heroes

This International Nurse Day, many other South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Kichcha Sudeepare grateful and thanked the real heroes for sacrificing everything to care for others.

It is International Nurses Day, and the entire South Indian film fraternity is paying respect to our real Heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter thanked all the nurses for standing with the world in the tough times and said, "your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled." In a series of tweets, he wrote, "The COVID-19 second wave has been a challenging ordeal for all of us. Let's all be responsible. I urge you all to stay home and follow the lockdown protocols in our state."

He further added, "A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always. This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances... Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled.#InternationalNursesDay."

Check out Tweets below:

The COVID-19 second wave has been a challenging ordeal for all of us. Let's all be responsible. I urge you all to stay home and follow the lockdown protocols in our state. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 12, 2021

A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 12, 2021

This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances... Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled. #InternationalNursesDay — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 12, 2021

For the hours of hardwork, dedication, selflessness and care You’ve nursed us back to health, you’ve made us stronger and you’ve fought this war at the forefront tirelessly! No gratitude would ever be enough Thank you! #ThankYouNurses #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/g2oL8uxLEs — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 12, 2021 Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, on the other hand, saluted to all all the nurses around the globe. His tweet read, "Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from. Wat would we do without u all. Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe.."

Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from.

Wat would we do without u all.

Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe.

pic.twitter.com/SY8R5uZr5t — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 12, 2021

Kamal Haasan bows down to the nurses for their selfless service. He wrote, "The number of nurses who serve day and night is great. We bow our heads for their selfless service."

Take a look:

இரவு பகல் பாராது, மனம் கோணாது பெருந்தொற்றுக் காலத்தில் சேவை செய்து வரும் செவிலியர்கள் மகத்தானவர்கள். அவர்களின் தன்னலமில்லா சேவைக்கு தலை வணங்குவோம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2021

YOU are a true warrior, Salute!

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×