International Nurses Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Kichcha Sudeep, Kamal Haasan & more South celebs thank real Heroes

This International Nurse Day, many other South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Kichcha Sudeepare grateful and thanked the real heroes for sacrificing everything to care for others.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: May 12, 2021 03:40 pm
It is International Nurses Day, and the entire South Indian film fraternity is paying respect to our real Heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter thanked all the nurses for standing with the world in the tough times and said, "your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled." In a series of tweets, he wrote, "The COVID-19 second wave has been a challenging ordeal for all of us. Let's all be responsible. I urge you all to stay home and follow the lockdown protocols in our state."

He further added, "A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always. This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances... Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled.#InternationalNursesDay." 

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, on the other hand, saluted to all all the nurses around the globe. His tweet read, "Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from. Wat would we do without u all. Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe.."

Kamal Haasan bows down to the nurses for their selfless service.  He wrote, "The number of nurses who serve day and night is great. We bow our heads for their selfless service." 

This International Nurse Day, many other South celebs are grateful and thanked the real heroes for sacrificing everything to care for others.  

YOU are a true warrior, Salute!

