International Women’s Day 2022: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others post heartfelt wishes

Today is International Women’s Day and marking the day to celebrate women's power and true feminisms, several members of the South film fraternity have taken to social media to post wishes. Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a picture of wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara twinning in white and wrote on Instagram, “To grit and grace…To beauty and brilliance..To kindness and resilience…Here's to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay”.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a candid picture of herself with beautiful lights in the backdrop and said, “Almighty…thank you for my soul being born a woman #blessed #proud ..everyday”. Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan also shared a black and white still with her makeup artist and hairstylist and penned on social media, “It’s our day everyday ! So blessed to work with wonderful women , to know wonderful women and to be a working woman making everyday count - my life my rules”. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Wishing ALL the Women of the World, #HappyWomensDay ! May the Force be with you always & forever!”.

Further, Radhe Shyam helmer, Radha Krishna Kumar penned on Twitter, “Love is an emotion which is only complete in a womens heart!! Team #radheshyam wishes all the lovely ladies a #happywomensday !!” Many others celebs have also wished the special women in their lives.

Check out the posts below:

We strongly believe that women's empowerment and the unique strength possessed by them should be celebrated every single day. On that note, Pinkvilla would like to wish all its readers a very Happy Women’s Day.