International Women’s Day: Pooja Hegde enchants in saree; Appeals other girls to ‘stay sassy and happy’

International Women’s Day is being celebrated on March 08 to celebrate womanhood and the power every woman holds within her. On this day, social media is flooded with wishes and several celebrities shared inspiring posts on social media. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, and Sonam Kapoor were among those who shared words of wisdom on Instagram today. To join the bandwagon, actress Pooja Hegde too took to social media to share an inspiring post in the most glamorous way possible.

Pooja shared a short video on ‘gram. She was wearing a beautiful saree and kept her makeup subtle. She also left her tresses loose and looked every inch beautiful. The Radhe Shyam actress also added long earrings to amp up her looks. While sharing the video, the 31-year-old actress wrote, “To all you FIERCE girls out there… don’t forget to stay sassy, happy and NEVER underestimate the self- boosting power of a hair flip Happy Women’s Day my love #desigirl #beyourself #selflove.” Her fans too showered love in the comment section.

Watch Pooja Hegde’s video here

Recently, Pooja Hegde had opened up on working with actor Prabhas in their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. While speaking to I.A.N.S., she said, "Prabhas, having such a huge fandom, is so humble. During the 'Radhe Shyam' shooting, many of our team had Covid infection. Prabhas made sure to send food to them all. My mother also felt happy about this lovely gesture". To note, the Pan-India movie 'Radhe Shyam' is up for a theatrical release on March 11 worldwide.

