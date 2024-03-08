International Women’s Day: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan pen heartfelt note; call women ‘Life Force of this world’

On March 8th, every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated all around the world - a day to commemorate, acknowledge and thank women for their achievements, contribution and sacrifices. Keeping the importance of the day in mind, two legendary actors, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan have taken to social media to express their gratitude for the women in their lives, and to wish women from all around the world.

Kamal Haasan took to his (formerly Twitter) and wrote a touching post where apart from just expressing his gratitude for the contributions and sacrifices that women have made, he also advocated for embracing feminism and bringing equal rights to all. A loose translation of Kamal Haasan’s tweet, which was originally in Tamil is:

“The contribution and sacrifice of women in our lives is immeasurable. Every man must take an oath to ensure their dignity and safety.; Let’s embrace the indomitable feminism in all things and make equal rights in all. Happy International Women’s Day to all women who strive to achieve.”

Check out his tweet below:

Chiranjeevi calls women ‘Life Force of this World’

Kamal Haasan was not the only actor who extended his wishes on International Women’s Day. Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to his official social media, to extend his heartfelt wishes to fans. The Waltair Veerayya actor wrote:

“Happy Women’s Day to all the Women of the World! You are the Life Force of this World. May you continue to Excel and Inspire all of us at each step of the way!; A special mention to all the women in my life, who have been the wind beneath my wings.”

Check out the post below:

Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi on the workfront

Kamal Haasan will next be seen reprising his role as Senapathy from the 1996 film Indian, in its sequel, Indian 2. The film, helmed by Shankar, features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and many more in crucial roles, and is expected to release later this year.

Apart from that, he is also working on a film with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life. The film, which is currently under production, features Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more in prominent roles. AR Rahman composes the music for the film. Kamal Haasan has also signed for a film with action directors Anbariv in their directorial debut, tentatively titled KH237.

As for Chiranjeevi, he is currently working on his next, titled Vishwambhara, helmed by Vassishta. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Vennela Kishore, Meenakshi Chaudhary and more in prominent roles, and is touted to be a socio-fantasy film.

