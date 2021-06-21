International Yoga Day 2021: Mohanlal pens positive note as he shares PIC of doing breathing exercise on beach

Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is known for his fitness, has penned a positive note on the same.

India is celebrating the seventh International Yoga Day today, June 21. In the last two years, Yoga has gained importance like never before and more due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities are also seen spreading the word on the importance of yoga in life. Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is known for his fitness, has penned a positive note on the same. He also shared a photo of him doing yoga breathing exercise on the beach.

His caption for the photo loosely translates to, "It is said that with every breath we breathe the future in and the ghost out. We will also overcome this decadence where the germ has to breathe. On this World Yoga Day, we can enlighten ourselves and others by breathing in the hopeful future and exhaling the ghosts of bad times with Mass. Greetings." Even at 60, Mohanlal can work out like a boss and effortlessly. He has been setting major fitness goals through his videos and photos on Instagram.

On the professional front, Mohanlal has kickstarted working on his upcoming directorial project, Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Story set in Portugal, the film is being shot in 3D.

He is also looking forward to the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan. The film will hit the big screen on August 12 as an Onam special. Marakkar also has Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier as the leading ladies.

