International Yoga Day 2021: Rakul Preet Singh kickstarts her day doing Kunjar Kriya; Feels cleans & energetic

Rakul Preet Singh, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021 has posted a happy photo of herself flaunting the post yoga glow. The stunner kickstarted her day doing Kunjar Kriya and also shared the benefits of it. She wrote, "Started off Yoga day today by doing Kunjar kriya, as advised by my holistic nutritionist @munmun.ganeriwal .. Feeling super clean, light, happy and energetic." Kunjar Kriya or Kunjal Kriya is a yogic purification technique of Hatha Yoga to flush out the impurities from the system by voluntarily induced vomiting.

As a part of the process, saline lukewarm water is drunk more than normal the usual routine. After keeping it inside for a few minutes water is thrown out of the stomach using finger-inducing. Rakul Preet Singh is known for eating right and she never misses her workout session. She keeps sharing videos and photos of her maintaining physique with the help of yoga and other forms of exercise. Meanwhile, check out how Rakul does her Monday morning right.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Rakul was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside and Neena Gupta. The stunner has a few South and Bollywood projects in the kitty.

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also has Kajal Aggarwal.

Talking about her films in Tollywood, she was last seen in Telugu film Check co-starring Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier. A recent news report claimed that the actress has ‘no work’ in Tollywood. Reacting to the same, she tweeted, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines."

