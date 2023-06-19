International Yoga Day 2023: Mohanlal, Samantha to Pooja Hegde; South celebs who swear by yoga or fitness

International Yoga Day is around the corner. June 21 is the day on which practitioners celebrate yoga, something that has contributed to their emotional and physical well-being. It has truly given a sense of calmness to many, and these celebrities can certainly vouch for that. From Mohanlal, who described yoga as a celebration of body, mind, and soul, to Keerthy Suresh, for whom it is a tool to keep her tensions away, the following celebrities have had their own personal journeys with yoga.

South celebs who swear by yoga or fitness

Mohanlal

Mohanlal is not just a great actor but also a fitness enthusiast. An intriguing fact about the thespian that not many seem to know is that he is a former Kerala boxing champion. Since he was young, the Drishyam actor has been into fitness. Therefore, it isn’t a shock that yoga is something he regularly practices, referring to it as a celebration of body, mind, and soul. Also urging his fans to practice yoga, the actor firmly believes that it is a lifesaver. In films like Pulimurugan, the actor has gone full-on daredevil mode with the stunts, and now we know the reason for his continued fitness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Known to be a fitness fanatic, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has aced several yoga postures, as apparent from the many pictures she shared on social media of her practicing yoga. During the lockdown, Samantha revealed that two things that she enjoyed at the time were gardening and yoga. Pictures of her doing aerial yoga with absolute nonchalance is a sight not to be missed. Relying on yoga to maintain her fitness, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress follows a strict workout regime.

Tamannaah Bhatia

During the peak of COVID, pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia practicing yoga at home went viral on social media. That isn’t the only time she has impressed everyone with her workouts and fitness. She is known to be a fitness fanatic and has shared in many instances how much fitness means to her. The yoga postures shared by the Ayan actress have been something to marvel at. When she recovered from COVID-19, she turned to yoga to regain her stamina, referring to yoga as an important step after recovering from the coronavirus.

Keery Suresh

Keerthy Suresh frequently shares photos and videos of herself doing yoga on her social media platforms. The Dasara actress revealed through a caption in one of her Instagram posts that doing a little bit of yoga a day helps her to calm down and keep tensions away. From Dhanurasana to Vrikshasana, there is no yoga pose that she cannot do. Keerthy has revealed that she gets a sense of calm from her daily yoga routines.

Pooja Hegde

The emotion that Pooja Hegde feels after a yoga class is gratifying exhaustion, as revealed by the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress herself. Sweaty but happy is how she described yoga, and we couldn’t agree more. A firm adherent to yoga, the actress is a total fitness freak. Always updating her fans on her yoga sessions, Pooja also arranged an Instagram live with a yoga teacher when she tested positive for COVID.

Rakul Preet Singh

While several South celebs swear by yoga, actor Rakul Preet Singh has always impressed us with her yoga videos. The NGK actress has been constantly spotted outside yoga classes and has revealed that practicing yoga has made her a calmer person. Through her social media, Rakul has documented her journey from someone who did not practice yoga at all to a firm yoga practitioner. Crediting her friend Anshuka for her starting to do yoga, the actress has revealed that yoga has helped her think clearly and deal with stress better.

Apart from Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh and others, over the years, several celebrities from South have motivated their fans to stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle. While a few celebrities prefer Yoga, others do maintain a fit physique through intense workouts at the gym and weightlifting too.

